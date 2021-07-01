2 hurt, 1 seriously, in car crash that shuts down stretch of Dyer in northeast El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were hurt Thursday in a traffic collision in northeast El Paso that shut down a portion of Dyer Street during the busy afternoon commute.

The two-car crash happened in the 8700 block of Dyer, which is Business U.S. Route 54.

Police said all north and southbound lanes of Dyer were closed from Sunrise Street to Moonlight Avenue, and detours would remain in place until further notice.

Firefighters said the two people who were injured in the crash, one of them seriously, were taken by ambulances to local hospitals.