5-vehicle crash on I-10 on east side snarls traffic, but no injuries

EL PASO, Texas -- A five-vehicle crash along a wet Interstate 10 in east El Paso on Friday afternoon snarled traffic but resulted in no injuries.

The pile-up on I-10 westbound between Lee Trevino and Lomaland occurred after heavy rain fell yet again across portions of the city.

Authorities said a semi-truck, a dump truck and three cars were involved in the 2:30 p.m. collision, which resulted in the closure of three lanes of the highway.

Just before 4 p.m., police said the right shoulder remained closed and the traffic backup was to Zaragoza. They estimated it would be another hour before the scene was cleared.

Firefighters said none of the motorists suffered injuries that required them to be taken to the hospital.

