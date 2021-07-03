Deadly crash shuts down I-10 near state line in El Paso County

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly two-vehicle crash Saturday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line in El Paso County.

Sheriff's deputies said west and eastbound lanes of I-10 from mile-markers 4 to 0 were expected to be closed to traffic until around the noon hour. Drivers were diverted onto S. Desert Blvd. and N. Desert Blvd.

The crash happened along I-10 westbound near mile-marker 2 about 2:45 a.m. when investigators said a vehicle switching lanes rear-ended another vehicle. A victim in one of those vehicles died at the scene.

