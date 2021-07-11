Skip to Content
3-car crash shuts down Loop 375 south in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle collision Sunday morning led to the closure of a stretch of Loop 375 in east El Paso.

The crash, involving three cars, occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Loop 375 south at Montwood - which was closed to traffic until further notice.

First-responders indicated there were no serious reported.

What triggered the crash was not immediately known.

