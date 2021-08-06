El Paso man dies when pickup truck overturns in Culberson County

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A 50-year-old El Paso man was killed Friday in a Culberson County traffic crash.



State troopers said the deadly crash it happened on Farm to Market Road 652 around milepost 138 at 5:30 a.m.



Investigators said Ramiro Monteiro Sousa was speeding in his pickup truck when he lost control on a curve and crossed onto the opposite side of the highway before he left the road and overturned.



Sousa, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.