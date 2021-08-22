No injuries in rollover crash on I-10 west at Executive

Traffic

El PASO, Texas -- A rollover collision on Sunday night caused a brief traffic backup along Interstate 10 in west El Paso, but no one was hurt.

Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 p.m. that happened along I-10 westbound at Executive.

Officers indicated one lane was closed around Exit 16, which caused a backup until the scene was cleared about 9:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to police and fire dispatchers.

