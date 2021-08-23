Driver critically hurt when crashing car along Border Highway

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was critically injured early Monday when they crashed their car along the Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the single-vehicle crash scene at Cesar Chavez East and Padres Drive about 12:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to University to Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash.