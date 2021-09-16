Pedestrian struck by car, critically hurt on Loop 375 at Midway
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured Thursday night along Loop 375 at Midway.
Authorities said the incident happened just after 10 p.m.
The victim, believed to be a woman in her 40s, was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
Current traffic conditions are available anytime at kvia.com/traffic.
Comments
1 Comment
Probably a transplanted pan handler related to military careless family.