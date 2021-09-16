Skip to Content
September 16, 2021 10:36 PM
Pedestrian struck by car, critically hurt on Loop 375 at Midway

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured Thursday night along Loop 375 at Midway.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 10 p.m.

The victim, believed to be a woman in her 40s, was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

