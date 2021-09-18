At least 1 dead, 9 hurt in rollover crash near Deming

Traffic

DEMING, New Mexico — New Mexico State Police said a rollover crash in the Deming area Saturday afternoon left at least one person dead and nine others injured.

The deadly one-vehicle crash happened on State Road 11 near milepost 19 north of Columbus.



Both north and southbound lanes were shutdown as investigators using drones scoured the crash scene.

Police said one crash victim died at the scene, two seriously injured were flown to University Medical Center in El Paso and seven were being treated at a Deming area hospital.

No further details were provided by authorities.