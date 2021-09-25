3-car crash in west El Paso Jack in the Box parking lot hurts 2

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A nasty crash early Saturday morning resulted in severe damage and multiple injuries on the west side of El Paso.

Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 that three cars were involved in a crash outside of a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant near the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and Mesa Street just after 2 a.m.; one of those cars rolled over.

Police said two people were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were still looking into the cause of the crash.