Police find truck that hit, killed woman in hit & run along Loop 375 in Lower Valley
UPDATE: As of 8 p.m., police said they had located the vehicle involved in the deadly Loop 375 hit-and-run incident, however they didn't indicate whether the driver of that vehicle was in custody.
ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was struck by a truck and killed along Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez Highway) in the Lower Valley during the Tuesday evening commute.
El Paso police summoned traffic investigators to the incident scene at 375 east and the Midway ramp just before 6 p.m.
Authorities confirmed the death was a case of hit-and-run and said they hoped to put out a description of the vehicle later Tuesday evening.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 915-832-4400.
Probably no drivers license, no insurance, DUI or outstanding warrants
To the victim: R.I.P. May God bless your soul and protect your family.
Why do people in El Paso insist on walking into moving traffic?
Somehow and I have no idea how they manage to get past CBP who is always on both sides of the fence, get over that fence and run across 375. I’ve seen them try probably over 50 times from the Jrz side and fail. But some make somehow.