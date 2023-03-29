Pedestrian killed on I-10 East near Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after being struck and killed by a car on I-10 East at Downtown, according to El Paso Police.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

Officials say it happened at 8:01 p.m. and prompted the shut down of the eastbound lanes.

All traffic is being diverted off I-10 East at Schuster and police are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route. The backup could be seen miles behind the scene of the crash.