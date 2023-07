EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to TxDot, the I-10 widening west project will begin Sunday morning, and is expected to have a high impact for traffic on I-10 east.

I-10 East will be closed to all traffic from Vinton Rd to Artcraft, drivers can take the detour on South Desert Blvd.

The closure will start Sunday, July 30, from 6 a.m. to Monday, July 31, at 6 a.m.

The closure is due to crews moving barriers and prepping the driving surface.