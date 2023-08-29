Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, August 29
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
Guardrail repair
Tuesday, August 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.
District-Wide Signing Project
Tuesday, August 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East Frontage Road Bypass at Horizon closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Exit 78/SH-20 McNary left shoulder closed.
- I-10 westbound at McNary left and right shoulders closed.
- I-10 westbound at Exit 107/FM-1111 North Sierra Blanca and Williams Street left and right shoulders closed.
- I-10 westbound at Exit 108/East El Paso closed.
- I-10 east and westbound at Hawkins closed.
- I-10 east and westbound at Hunter closed.
- I-10 east and westbound at McRae closed.
- I-10 east and westbound at Yarbrough closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Lomaland closed.
- I-10 east and westbound at Lee Trevino closed.
Maintenance
Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closure.
- Pershing entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be working on bridge.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.