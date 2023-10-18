El Paso debuting new ‘signalized intersections’ across the city

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is looking to improve traffic flow by introducing new "signalized intersections."

Nine El Paso intersections will receive this new safety technology, however, the Pebble Hills Drive and Tim Foster Street intersection will debut the program. The others will rollout over the next 16 months. The city is spending $8 million on the project.

The signalized intersections will be installed in the following order:

· Pebble Hills Dr. and Tim Foster St.

· Rich Beem Dr. and Ralph Seitsinger Dr.

· Pebble Hills Dr. and Tierra Mina Dr.

· Pebble Hills Dr. and John Hayes St.

· Sean Haggerty Dr. and Rushing Road

· Ventana Ave. and Tierra Este Road

· Edgemere Blvd. and Tim Foster Dr.

· Edgemere Blvd. and Tierra Dorada Dr.

· Mesa Hills Dr. and Cabaret Dr.

The city reminds everyone to use caution while driving through the construction zones that will be set up at each intersection as the technology is installed.