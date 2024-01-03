Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, January 3

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, January 3 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)



I-10 Widening West Project

Saturday, 01/06/24, 9 p.m. through Monday, 01/08/24, 6 a.m., 33-Hour Closure

Full Closure of I-10 West from Artcraft to Vinton

Detour: Exit at Artcraft, take N. Desert through the intersections at Artcraft, Transmountain, and Vinton, enter I-10 West after Vinton.

Crews will be placing bridge deck

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Mesa north and southbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Hills left lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Wednesday, January 3 through Friday, January 5

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Montana east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon (FM-1281) Project

Wednesday, January 3 through Friday, January 5

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

FM-1281 (Horizon) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Wednesday, January 3 until further notice

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Guardrail repair

Wednesday, January 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed.

Loop 375 eastbound Executive on-ramp right lane closed.

Thursday, January 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) alternate lane closures.

Friday, January 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) southbound between Sean Haggerty and Tiger Eye right lane closed.

Maintenance

Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

LP 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound between Yarbrough and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean between Alcan and Gateway North alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

East area office closures

Loop 375 Widening Project

Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound between Pan American On-ramp and South Americas

Intersection with a left lane closure.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Wednesday, January 3, through Thursday, January 4

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass Alternating Socorro, South Americas, and Zaragoza Bridge Overpasses.

Crews will be working on concrete paving placement and on bridge structures

Saturday, January 6

Daily 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure, Pan American Exit Ramp.

Crews will be removing paving equipment for median.

. Continuous closures until further notice

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S. Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.