Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, January 9

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, January 9 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Monday, January 8, through Thursday, January 11, from 9PM to 6AM

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Transmountain Road to Vinton Road.

THRU TRAFFIC DETOUR: Turn left on Spur 16, turn right on Talbot Avenue, turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Spur 37 (Vinton Road), turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

LOCAL TRAFFIC DETOUR: From eastbound Transmountain Road, turn right on Bluff Creek Drive.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between US-54 and Cotton right lane and exit closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Mesa north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

· FM-1281 (Horizon) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, January 8 until further notice

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, January 7

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound from Mesa (Exit 11) to Sunland Park on ramp closed.

All traffic will be directed by officer on scene at the Mesa intersection.

Crews will be repositioning concrete barriers from eastbound outer lane to eastbound inner lane.

Maintenance

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Missouri between Dallas and Ange left lane closed.

Crews will be working on barrier wall.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 07 through Thursday, January 11

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound and southbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas, and Zaragoza Underpass closures

Crews will be working on paving main lanes, installing bridge structures, and placing bridge deck.

Monday, January 08 through Saturday, January 13

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue southbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to S Americas Intersection.

Crews will be replacing asphalt.

Wednesday January 10

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue at S Americas Intersection complete closure.

Crews will be placing bridge deck.

Thursday, January 11 through Saturday, January 13

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Thursday, January 11, through 5:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from Pan American Overpass to Zaragoza Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

IH-10 Underpass/FM793 Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

IH-10 east and westbound outside lane closures at Fabens Bridge Underpass (FM793)

Crews will be placing barricades, barrier and utility relocation.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound inside lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage roads.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ascension Street northbound right lane closure between Kentwood Avenue and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on demolition of shoulder for prep of ROW.

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on installation of concrete rail Canal Street.

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on installation of MBGF at Alamo Arroyo.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, January 09 and Wednesday, January 10

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be reduced to one lane due to mobile TMA operations.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike train will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be placing concrete barriers.