TXDOT Closures: Beginning 2.16.24

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, February 18

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane south of Transmountain Road.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane south of Transmountain Road.

The turnaround from North Desert Boulevard to South Desert Boulevard at Transmountain Road will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Monday, February 19, through Saturday, February 24

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be placing drainage pipes.

Monday, February 19

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Tuesday, February 20, and Wednesday, February 21

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed to all traffic from north of Los Mochis Drive to Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, February 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean) westbound between Kenworthy and US-54 left lane closed.

US-54 southbound between Hondo Pass and Hercules right lane closed.

Wednesday, February 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 West closed.

Missouri westbound between Dallas and Brown left lane closed.

Thursday, February 22

I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras right lane closed.

Friday, February 23

Gateway West between Hawkins and Airway left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Montana east- and westbound at McRae right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Desert between Spur 37 and Vinton entrance ramp right lane closed.

Crews will be working on erosion control.

I-10 eastbound at Airways right lane and exit closed.

Crews will be working the signs.

Fabens Bridge Replacement Project

Friday, February 16

5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

I-10 Full Closure, eastbound and westbound, at FM793 (Fabens Bridge) underpass

Saturday, February 17

5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

I-10 East full closure at FM793 (Fabens Bridge) underpass

Crews will be placing beams.

Monday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 20

6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (nightly)

I-10 West closure at FM793 (Fabens Bridge) underpass

Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22

6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (nightly)

I-10 East Closure at FM793 (Fabens Bridge) Underpass

Crews will be working on bridge construction.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, February 03 through Friday, March 03

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, February 7 through Saturday, March 01

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Sunday, February 14 to Saturday, February 24

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

George Dieter Drive Intersection full lane closure (north and southbound and east and westbound) and turnaround (east to westbound and west to eastbound) between Wooster Lane to Lee Boulevard

Crews will be moving concrete barrier.

Thursday, February 15 to Thursday, February 29

Staring at 9:00 a.m. continuous closure

Montana Avenue (US62/180) and Alba Lane north- and southbound complete closure of intersection

Crews will be installing rebar and concrete paving.

Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, March 01

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) George Dieter Intersection turnarounds will be closed (east to westbound and west to eastbound)

Crews will be working on curbs.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday February 19, through Thursday February 22

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza (POE) overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures and concrete pave.

Landscaping Project

Friday, February 17

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

