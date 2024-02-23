Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, February 23

Crews will be working on curbs.

Crews will be installing rebar and concrete paving.

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be working the signs.

Crews will be working on erosion control.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, February 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. ( https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. ( https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. ( https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.