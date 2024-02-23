Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, February 23
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, February 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
Guardrail Repair
Friday, February 23
- Gateway West between Hawkins and Airway left lane closed.
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.
- Mesa north- and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.
Traffic Signal Improvement Project
Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.
- Montana east- and westbound at McRae right lane closed.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.
Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South Desert between Spur 37 and Vinton entrance ramp right lane closed.
Crews will be working on erosion control.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways right lane and exit closed.
Crews will be working the signs.
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Saturday, February 03 through Friday, March 03
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601
Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.
Monday, February 7 through Saturday, March 01
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street
Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.
Sunday, February 14 to Saturday, February 24
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- George Dieter Drive Intersection full lane closure (north and southbound and east and westbound) and turnaround (east to westbound and west to eastbound) between Wooster Lane to Lee Boulevard
Crews will be moving concrete barrier.
Thursday, February 15 to Thursday, February 29
Staring at 9:00 a.m. continuous closure
- Montana Avenue (US62/180) and Alba Lane north- and southbound complete closure of intersection
Crews will be installing rebar and concrete paving.
Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, March 01
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62/180) George Dieter Intersection turnarounds will be closed (east to westbound and west to eastbound)
Crews will be working on curbs.