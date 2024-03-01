Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, March 1

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be working on erosion control.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Beginning Monday, March 4, and continuing for approximately three weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, March 1 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. ( https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. ( https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. ( https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

