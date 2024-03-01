Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, March 1
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, March 1 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
Monday, February 26, through Saturday, March 2
8am to 5pm
- Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.
Crews will be installing drainage pipe.
Beginning Monday, March 4, and continuing for approximately three weeks
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.
- Mesa north- and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.
Traffic Signal Improvement Project
Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.
· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.
Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 and Hercules intersection at Gateway North and Southbound alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.
- North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.
Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South Desert between Spur 37 and Vinton entrance ramp right lane closed.
Crews will be working on erosion control.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, February 7 through Saturday, March 2
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street
Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.