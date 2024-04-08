Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 8 to 12

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 8 to April 12. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Tuesday, April 9 through Friday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, April 9

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on signal improvements.

Wednesday, April 10 through Friday, April 12

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on intersection improvements, sidewalks, and electrical work.

Tuesday, April 9 through Friday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East- and West at Paisano intersection alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

East Paisano and East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North- and South at Hercules intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on striping.

Tuesday, April 9 through Friday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Belvidere east- and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, April 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) frontage road between Resler and North Desert left lane closed

Wednesday, April 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Hondo Pass exit closed

Thursday, April 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Paisano and Raynolds right lane closed

Paisano on-ramp to I-10 West closed

Friday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Patrol Museum left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail repair.

Spall Repair Project

Tuesday, April 9

9 p.m.to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Chelsea and Copia alternate lane closures

Wednesday, April 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Anthony overpass southwest all lanes closed

Thursday, April 11

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Anthony overpass northeast all lanes closed

Crews will be repairing spalls.

Maintenance

Tuesday, April 9 through Friday, April 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Crews will be working under bridge.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Plant and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Buffalo Soldier between Gateway East- and West closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 North- and South between Broaddus and Cassidy two right lanes closed.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, April 01 through Saturday, May 04

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road, left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Tuesday, April 09 through Friday, April 12

Daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road, left lane closure from ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on removing concrete barrier.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, April 01 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 08, through Thursday, April 11

Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete pavement, and concrete barriers.

Saturday, April 06

Daily 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and South American Road (P.O.E.) Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Pan American entrance ramp.

Crews will be preforming a traffic switch-over/construction detour.