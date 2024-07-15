Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 15 to 19

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 15 to July 19. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 15

I-10 westbound at Piedras exit closed

Tuesday, July 16

I-10 westbound between Chelsea and Ramp A right lane closed

US 54 at connector Ramp A left lane closure and Paisano on-ramp closed

Wednesday, July 17

Gateway West between Chelsea and Raynolds left lane and Raynolds on-ramp closed

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 14 through Wednesday, July 17

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) northbound will be reduced to one lane from Rim Road to Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive

Thursday, July 18 through Friday, July 19

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Rim Road

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound left lane closures Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive to McRea Boulevard

Crews will be working on concrete work along the medians

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane and left lane closures Crossroads Drive to Doniphan Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Rojas Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

6 a.m. to 6 a.m. – Continuous Closure

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound alternating left lane and left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection. The following turning movements will be affected (please remember southbound Mesa is toward downtown, northbound is toward the valley): o Southbound Mesa to left turn to Fountain Road o Southbound Mesa to northbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection o Southbound Mesa left turn to Maguey Place o Camille Drive right turn onto northbound Mesa o Northbound Mesa right turn Camille Drive o Northbound Mesa to southbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection o Northbound Mesa to southbound (U-turn) Mesa at Maguey Place o Colina Alta Dive to southbound Mesa o Fountain Road to southbound Mesa o Maguey Place to southbound Mesa



Crews will be working on installing a new raised median. TxDOT is working to expedite this activity and plans to open this area as soon as it is ready.

Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Mill/Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Maintenance

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 east- and westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Tuesday, July 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 eastbound at Global Reach off-ramp

Crews will be working on the right shoulder.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, July 15, through Saturday, July 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Monday, July 15, through Wednesday, July 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and North Mesa Street.

Crews will be working on drilled shafts for the new Thorn Avenue overpass.

Wednesday, July 17, through Saturday, July 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between North Mesa Street and Redd Road.

The on-ramp onto I-10 West after Mesa Street will be closed intermittently.

Crews will be widening the shoulder.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 08 through Saturday, July 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

Daily, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on barrier arrangements.

Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, July 17

Continuous closure until further notice

Alba Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Wooster Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

East Glen Drive full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Lee Boulevard full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on concrete pavement at intersections.

Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) full closure, westbound frontage road at Lee Trevino Drive intersection.

Crews will be working on striping intersection.

Monday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Smoke Signal full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on prepping and pouring concrete at the intersection.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 09

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be working on placing asphalt in the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Boulevard and Passmore Road

Crews will be performing boring operations and installing concrete medians and driveways.

SL 375 Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.