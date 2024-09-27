Water line project to close Airway beginning September 30th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water's waterline project will affect your commute in the area starting on Monday, September 30th.

The utility says the project is aimed at replacing aging infrastructure. Construction will start on the southbound lanes of Airway Boulevard between Edgemere and Gateway West.

El Paso Water says the 2 southbound lanes of Airway will be closed from north of Viscount to Gateway West. One lane will remain open.

International Drive will be fully closed.

All northbound lanes will remain open.

Construction will operate until the week before Thanksgiving; that's when activity will pause. The utility says all lanes on Airway will reopen before Thanksgiving through January 1st, 2025; that's when construction will resume.