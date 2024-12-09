Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of December 9 to 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures December 9 to 13.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, December 9, through Saturday, December 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, December 9, through Saturday, December 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Mesa Street.

Crews will be conducting earth work and installing bridge deck panels.

Tuesday, December 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The off ramp from I-10 West to Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (SH 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn at Transmountain.

Crews will be conducting concrete repairs.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, December 9 through Saturday, December 15

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

NO DETOUR

Crews will be removing asphalt and other miscellaneous materials

Border West Expressway

Monday, December 9 through Thursday, December 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LP 375 WB (Border West Expressway) – From 1966 to Asarco Haul Bridge inside lane closure

I-West From Asarco Haul Bridge to Schuster outside lane closure

Crews will be performing bridge maintenance.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 11

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternate lane closures north- and southbound Railroad Drive and north- and southbound Dyer St (BU-54) between project limits.

Crews will be asphalt paving.

Maintenance

Monday, December 9 through Friday, December 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between Doniphan and Upper Valley alternate lane closures

Loop 375 (Border West) between Santa Fe and Spur 1966 alternate lane closure

Connector ramp from Paisano Eastbound to Loop 375 Eastbound

Crews will be sealing bridge joints.

Guardrail Repair

Daily, 9 am to 4 pm

Monday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 11

BU-54 southbound between Hercules and Gateway South alternate lane closures

Monday, December 9

US 54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Hercules right lane closure with a complete on ramp closure at Ellerthorpe

Tuesday, December 10

I-10 eastbound on top of Porfirio Diaz bridge alternate lane closures

Wednesday, December 11

US-54 northbound at Pershing complete on ramp closure

Thursday, December 12

LP-375 westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed

Friday, December 13

LP-375 westbound between Fonseca to Paisano left lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Sunday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Avenue entrance ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south to north turnaround at South Americas Avenue (truck port of entry) intersection

Crews will be installing coping structures along new MSE wall.

Saturday, December 14

Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop overpass and Pan American entrance ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at North Loop underpass

SH 20 Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, December 8 to Thursday, December 12

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street

Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street

Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound intermittent right lane closures from Desert Mesa Drive to Thea Smith Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) eastbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith

Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pawling Drive will have intermittent closures at northbound Darrington Road.

Crews will be installing storm drain system.

Continuous closures

Monday, December 9 through July 2025

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, December 9 to Thursday, December 12

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Fabens Rest Area

Monday, December 9th

9am to 4pm

Crews will be troubleshooting LED Chevrons