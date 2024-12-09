Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of December 9 to 13
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures December 9 to 13.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, December 9, through Saturday, December 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be working on retaining walls.
Monday, December 9, through Saturday, December 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Mesa Street.
Crews will be conducting earth work and installing bridge deck panels.
Tuesday, December 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The off ramp from I-10 West to Transmountain Road will be closed.
DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (SH 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn at Transmountain.
Crews will be conducting concrete repairs.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, December 9 through Saturday, December 15
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road
NO DETOUR
Crews will be removing asphalt and other miscellaneous materials
Border West Expressway
Monday, December 9 through Thursday, December 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- LP 375 WB (Border West Expressway) – From 1966 to Asarco Haul Bridge inside lane closure
- I-West From Asarco Haul Bridge to Schuster outside lane closure
Crews will be performing bridge maintenance.
Borderland Expressway Project
Monday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 11
7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternate lane closures north- and southbound Railroad Drive and north- and southbound Dyer St (BU-54) between project limits.
Crews will be asphalt paving.
Monday, December 9 through Friday, December 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between Doniphan and Upper Valley alternate lane closures
- Loop 375 (Border West) between Santa Fe and Spur 1966 alternate lane closure
- Connector ramp from Paisano Eastbound to Loop 375 Eastbound
Crews will be sealing bridge joints.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 11
- BU-54 southbound between Hercules and Gateway South alternate lane closures
Monday, December 9
- US 54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Hercules right lane closure with a complete on ramp closure at Ellerthorpe
Tuesday, December 10
- I-10 eastbound on top of Porfirio Diaz bridge alternate lane closures
Wednesday, December 11
- US-54 northbound at Pershing complete on ramp closure
Thursday, December 12
- LP-375 westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed
Friday, December 13
- LP-375 westbound between Fonseca to Paisano left lane closed
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Sunday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 31
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving in median.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Avenue entrance ramp
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south to north turnaround at South Americas Avenue (truck port of entry) intersection
Crews will be installing coping structures along new MSE wall.
Saturday, December 14
Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop overpass and Pan American entrance ramp
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at North Loop underpass
SH 20 Alameda Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, December 8 to Thursday, December 12
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street
Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street
Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.
Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound intermittent right lane closures from Desert Mesa Drive to Thea Smith Drive
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) eastbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith
Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pawling Drive will have intermittent closures at northbound Darrington Road.
Crews will be installing storm drain system.
Monday, December 9 through July 2025
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.
Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.
Alameda Raised Medians Project
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Crews will be installing concrete.
Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project
Monday, December 9 to Thursday, December 12
Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.
Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.
Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.
I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.
- Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed.
Crews will be removing concrete riprap.
Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.
Crews will be removing concrete riprap.
Fabens Rest Area
Monday, December 9th
9am to 4pm
Crews will be troubleshooting LED Chevrons