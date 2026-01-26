ABC-7 at 4: Thorn bridge opened along with Mesa eastbound exit, closures for the week ahead

I-10 Widening West

Monday, January 26 through Saturday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed weekly)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Mesa alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Mesa alternate lane/ramp closures (daily)

Crews will be sweeping, striping, power washing, and painting barrier on I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Sunday, January 25 through Saturday, January 31

Continuous Closure

Bridge C between Anthony and Vinton U-turn underpass closed

Detour: Traffic on North Desert proceeds to Anthony, TX and utilizes U-turn Bridge. Traffic on South Desert proceeds to Vinton, TX and utilizes U-turn Bridge

Crews will be conducting bridge demolition and construction U-turns under I-10 at Bridge C.

Continuous Closure

South Desert between Valley Chile and Vinton Steel left lane closed

Detour: Traffic will be kept in one lane, with access to entrance ramp at Valley Chile, then continue in one lane of traffic until past Bridge D (Vinton Steel).

Crews will be working on walls.

Monday, January 26 through Saturday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily) and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on concrete paving and paving trucks will be exiting the work area.

Monday, January 26 through Saturday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bypass lanes westbound between Mesa and Redd closed

Detour: Traffic will continue onto North Desert through Thorn intersection and enter I-10 before Redd.

Crews will be completing construction on an ornamental fence at Thorn.

Road Repair

Tuesday, January 27 through Friday, January 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-62/180 Paisano eastbound alternate lane closure

Piedras to US-54 eastbound alternate late closure

Crews will be working on spall.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 26

Gateway North at Fred Wilson exit left lane closed

Tuesday, January 27

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed

Wednesday, January 28

CD lanes southbound between Altura and connecting ramp US-54 left lane closed

Thursday, January 29

I-10 westbound between Paisano and Raynolds right lane closed

Friday, January 30

Loop 375 (Transmountain) between US-54 and Tom Mays Park alternate lane closures

Maintenance

Monday, January 26 through Friday, January 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed

Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Artcraft

Monday, January 26 through Friday, January 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Cheddars Restaurant alternate lane closures

South Desert between Charlie Clark Nissan and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, January 26 through Friday, January 30

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills

Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 25, to Thursday, January 29

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 alternating northbound main lanes closure between Padres Exit Ramp and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews working on ride quality operations.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, January 25 to Wednesday, January 28

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-110 northbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed

US 54 southbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed

Crews will be performing maintenance work on bridge.