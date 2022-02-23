Reporter’s mom drops by during live shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Myles Harris was getting ready to go live on a busy Columbus, Ohio street when his mom drove by. She waved and said hello to Harris' photographer, who caught the interaction on camera.

Harris later posted that video on social media, saying it was 'typical' of his mom, Sandi. He did not seem so laid back about the situation at the time, though.

The camera captures him waving his mom away annoyed, telling her she was blocking traffic. Despite her son's annoyance, Sandi's extreme friendliness and helicopter parenting skills won her plenty of fans on the internet.