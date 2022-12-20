Skip to Content
Gov. Abbott “demands” federal border action

EL PASO, Texas -- Citing the polar vortex moving into Texas, Governor Greg Abbott stepped up the urgency for his call for federal action on the border Tuesday.

Gov. Abbott demanded that President Biden deploy federal assets to the border.

“This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making,” said Abbott.

Gov. Abbott warned with the perilous temperatures, many of the migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets.

Gov. Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard Troops to the El Paso border Monday.

