Consumer groups push Congress to uphold automatic refunds for airline passengers

Consumer groups are pushing Congress to uphold automatic refunds for airline passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed for several hours. That would put lawmakers in line with the Biden administration. The Senate on Wednesday began considering a massive bill authorizing Federal Aviation Administration programs for the next five years. The bill has bipartisan support, but consumer advocates are upset at some provisions. One of them would require airline passengers to request a refund instead of forcing airlines to automatically issue refunds after canceled or delayed flights.

