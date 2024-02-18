Skip to Content
ABC 7 Storm Track Weather: A warm and dry week ahead

Happy Sunday everyone! Today, we are seeing warmer conditions compared to yesterday. Yesterday for El Paso, we topped out at 55 with a low of 36 after a backdoor cold front dropped into the Borderland cooling us down.

This week we are going to see a warming trend because of a high-pressure system that will park itself near the Borderland. It is going to feel more like mid-March as we may see temperatures in the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

For your President's Day, it is going to be mostly sunny with a slight breeze. Temps will be in the 70s across the Borderland.

These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year, but the Borderland is no stranger to high temperatures for this time of the year. Remember the year of 2016? On this day in 2016, El Paso saw a record high of 85 degrees. Likewise, from February 17th to February 20th El Paso saw temps above and around 80 degrees as daily highs.

