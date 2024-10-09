Monica Reyes, candidate for El Paso City Council District 1

Name: Monica Reyes

Age: 55

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Executive Director of Student Support Services for Canutillo Independent School District

Relevant Experience: My leadership experience spans over 33 years in education, where I’ve had the opportunity to serve in key roles that have prepared me for the responsibilities of a City Council member. As a principal, I successfully led a school community, balancing the needs of students, parents, and staff while managing budgets, resolving conflicts, and ensuring a positive learning environment. Currently, as Executive Director of Student Support Services, I have overseen up to 35 programs that serve students, families, staff, and the wider community. This role involves strategic planning, collaboration with various stakeholders, and managing large-scale initiatives that directly impact our community. These leadership experiences have honed my ability to actively listen, problem-solve, and make informed decisions, qualities that are essential for effectively serving on City Council.

If elected, I plan to retire in December 2024 to fully dedicate my time and energy to serving on City Council and representing the residents of District 1. This will allow me to focus exclusively on addressing the needs and priorities of our community.

Personal: As a native El Pasoan, my family has proudly called this city home for six generations. I’m a devoted mother of two boys, both born and raised in this wonderful community. My parents, Silvestre Reyes, a lifelong public servant, former U.S. Congressman, and federal law enforcement agent, and Carolina Reyes, a caring mother, substitute teacher, and active community volunteer, have been my greatest inspirations. Their dedication to public service has motivated me to give back and help shape the future of El Paso. I’m committed to ensuring El Paso thrives for the next generations.

Website: reyeselpaso.com

Monica Reyes is running for El Paso City Council District 1. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

I will work with my colleagues on City Council by fostering collaboration and building positive relationships based on mutual trust and respect. I believe in the importance of two-way communication, where ideas and concerns are openly shared and discussed. My approach will be to strive to find common ground with my fellow council members, aligning on common goals that prioritize the best interests of El Pasoans. By working as a team, we can create solutions that benefit our community. Through collaboration and teamwork, we can enact meaningful change that reflects the needs and aspirations of all residents.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

The City of El Paso was fortunate that Mayor Leeser had become a trusted and respected Border leader who is very knowledgeable about Immigration issues and has mitigated the impact and the crisis in our region. He was one of only a handful of Border leaders to brief President Biden recently and was selected as the spokesman for the group of other border mayors in attendance.

The next City Council must be able to follow his lead and hope that the voters select our next mayor with someone with his knowledge and credibility.

As a border city, El Paso faces unique responsibilities when it comes to migration, but this is fundamentally a federal issue. The city’s role is to manage impact locally while ensuring that residents are not overly burdened by this issue.

City Council must also have the vision to:

Collaborate with Federal Agencies: We will need to advocate for increased federal resources to manage migrant influxes so that El Paso doesn’t shoulder the financial burden of a federal issue. The federal government must take responsibility for supporting our local services.

Strengthen Partnerships with Nonprofits: We will work to enhance partnerships with local nonprofits that provide essential care to migrants, ensuring that aid and resources are delivered to those that need it.

Ensure Public Safety and Stability: While it is important that we tend to the humanitarian needs of migrants, we must also maintain public safety and order. The city must also maintain our neighborhoods that are secure and safe for our residents.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

Transparency is making the business of the City Council accessible to the community. As taxpayers are shareholders, we should provide residents with access to crucial details such as expenditure of taxpayer funds and prioritized projects while holding city officials responsible for their conduct. This openness fosters trust between the government and its residents by ensuring that the community is well informed and involved.

Maintaining transparency also entails giving the community chances to offer their input and making sure their voices are genuinely acknowledged, which goes beyond just sharing information to actively listening and responding to feedback.

As your elected City Council member representing El Pasoans, I want to maintain open lines of communication and accessibility for everyone who wishes to engage with me directly or seek answers to their questions. I intend to organize town hall meetings or shareholder meetings where we can interact face to face as well as remain reachable through various channels such as phone calls, emails and social media platforms. By participating in neighborhood gatherings, offering opportunities for individual discussions, and addressing concerns in virtual settings, my aim is to foster a sense of connection between the people of El Paso and their city representatives. An essential aspect of governance is fostering transparency and openness as it cultivates trust and reinforces accountability. A principle I'm committed to upholding daily.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

I am not in favor of building a downtown arena or multi-purpose performing arts center as I feel it is not a necessity at this time. Currently, the decision on this multi-purpose center will be placed in the hands of the voters this November. This project would come with significant financial responsibility for taxpayers, potentially increasing property taxes once again. From the start of my campaign, my priority has been to hold the line on property taxes and stop burdening taxpayers with funding large-scale city projects.

Additionally, I strongly oppose the use of eminent domain to seize properties owned by El Paso residents, particularly those on fixed incomes, for the construction of an arena. Displacing families and disrupting established communities is not a solution I can support. My focus remains on protecting our residents and ensuring that development projects consider both financial responsibility and the well-being of our community members.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

Improving El Paso’s roads is a complex issue, but it will be one of my top three priorities. We need to establish clear project priorities for all city streets and maximize our local funding by leveraging it with state and federal resources. It's crucial that we enhance our infrastructure to create a sustainable transportation network that includes not just roads, but also sidewalks, bike lanes, and transit options. We also need to invest in maintaining our existing network by ensuring adequate maintenance funds are in place. Additionally, we should hold developers accountable for contributing to infrastructure improvements in the new communities they develop. Transportation is the backbone of El Paso, and if elected, my goal is to protect and improve this essential network.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

As your City Council representative, I am committed to addressing the rising housing costs that burden El Paso homeowners. One of my key priorities will be working to stabilize property taxes. While the city has limited control over property appraisals, I will advocate for measures that can alleviate the tax burden, such as increasing the homestead exemption to provide immediate relief for homeowners. Additionally, I will advocate for maximizing the city’s budget, focusing on reducing wasteful spending and finding alternative revenue sources, so that we can avoid relying heavily on property taxes.

I also believe that addressing the issue of affordable housing is essential to relieving pressure on the housing market. I will work to incentivize the development of affordable housing and ensure that city policies promote sustainable growth while protecting our established neighborhoods from displacement.

I will advocate for stronger property tax freeze programs for seniors and veterans, who are often hit hardest by rising property values, to ensure they can remain in their homes without being overwhelmed by increasing taxes.

Through a combination of property tax relief, affordable housing initiatives, and a more responsible fiscal approach, I will strive to provide meaningful and long-term solutions to alleviate housing costs for El Pasoans.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I’ve dedicated over 30 years to public service right here in El Paso, working in educational leadership and community development. I am experienced in managing budgets, developing programs that support students and families, and collaborating with local organizations to ensure that resources are allocated where they are needed most.

With a bachelor’s degree in business administration-Finance, a master’s in educational administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, my education has equipped me with the skills to navigate complex financial and operational systems. This background in both education and administration uniquely positions me to manage the city’s resources responsibly, advocate for fiscal transparency, and prioritize what truly matters to our community.

Having deep roots in this community—where my family and I have lived for generations—I understand the unique challenges we face. I’ve seen firsthand how smart investments in education, infrastructure, and community programs can make a real difference. My lifelong commitment to El Paso, combined with my professional experience, makes me the best candidate to deliver the leadership, vision, and results our city needs.

“I believe in our community, and I believe in the future that is possible when we work together. I want to hold the line on our property taxes – making them fair, conduct smart planning and budgeting with fiscal responsibility, ensure our roads are safe and improved, and hold our city government accountable.”