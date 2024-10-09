Dorothy “Sissy” M. Byrd, candidate for El Paso City Council District 4

Name: Dorothy “Sissy” M. Byrd

Age: 67

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Retired

Relevant Experience: After 10 years as an Insurance Specialist. Having to deal with people in the community and be a resource to them and find resources that were useful to them. I retired from a Home Health Agency, here in El Paso. My academic background includes graduating from East Orange High School in East Orange, New Jersey. I received a Certificate of Completion in Computer Accounting from International Business College, a Certificate of Completion from the City of El Paso Neighborhood Leadership Academy (so I could understand how the City of El Paso runs)and I received a Certificate of Completion from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Citizens Academy (to understand the Sheriff Department because I was on their Advisory Board which was a part of the County of El Paso). While serving on multiple boards for years as for example, currently one for the City of El Paso, currently one for the El Paso County to include various Civil, Political and Social organizations This has allowed me to acquire a wide range of experiences, including financial management, business development, strategic planning and in various Leadership roles. I have gone into 3 Hall of Fame’s and received numerous awards for my outstanding contributions as a Volunteer for the betterment of my community. To name a few International Lions Club the highest award a Lion can receive in the World and from Fort Bliss 3rd Quarter Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. So you see, I am vetted in my community and the candidate to vote for as the next City Council Representative for District 4.

Personal: My heart and soul are deeply invested in the Northeast and City of El Paso, where I have made my home. As an advocate, I am committed to serving the needs of my community, including Women, Against harassment of any kind toward anyone, Veterans, Differently Able community Seniors, and others. I understand the concerns of our citizens regarding rising costs and distrust towards the City Council. I have a personal connection to the community, as my 2 children attended local schools, including both graduating from Andress High School, and my grandson received his education at schools in the Northeast before relocating. I am dedicated to serving the District 4 and the City of El Paso. A capable candidate will be actively engaging with the community, listening to their concerns and understanding their challenges as I do. It is essential to be present in the community beyond campaign seasons and photo opportunities to truly comprehend the needs of the people. My involvement in the community started with volunteering, which allowed me to understand the needs of the people. This experience inspired me to run for office and continue working towards resolving the issues that matter to our community. As my slogan says “ I am You, a reflection of Many”.

Website: Sissybyrd.com

Dorothy “Sissy” M. Byrd is running for El Paso City Council District 4. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

I will work with all of my colleagues without any hesitation. We all need to understand that we are there to work together for the betterment of the City of El Paso. Together we must be a united team to earn the respect of our constituents because at this time there isn’t enough respect or faith in the City Council members, City Manager to include the City Attorney. Yet, we have hope starting with the City Employees because of their great work to include the Boards and Committees that we need to review. And I also want everyone to understand that there is a Northeast that I want to represent. And we will be apart of the growth of El Paso.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

The City of El Paso and El Paso County are utilizing their best efforts to manage the mass migration, given the challenging circumstances presented by the substantial influx of immigrants. This is a federal issue and not a local issue. While the number of immigrants has decreased, allowing for much-needed changes to be implemented for the City of El Paso and El Paso County should, in my opinion, continue to address the immigration issues and homelessness in a humane and effective manner, focusing on providing assistance to our homeless community who have been underserved due to the overwhelming mass migration that we have experienced. There are so many unaccompanied children and families on the streets who are not migrants.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

Having open door policies. Review the policies of the boards and committees. Encourage the citizens to attend these meetings and events to include the City Council meetings and the City Council Representatives meetings to voice their opinions and concerns also give their suggestions. Encourage the citizens to join the boards or committees of their choice to participate and share their views during the decision making process. That way they can have ownership in the process.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

If the citizens vote yes then my answer would be, I would be ready to work on it right away. Even though I don’t agree with it. I would vote to revoke this venue. Too much money has been wasted already. I don’t believe that the revenue will be able to sustain this already costly venue. This venue would compete with the Southwest University Park which is located downtown and the recently approved Sunset Amphitheater in the Northeast.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

To ensure the growth of the community, it is essential to prioritize the roads maintenance and completion for safety of the City. This can be achieved by allocating funding based on road conditions, using a percentage of the Vehicle Registration Fee, grants, TxDot, TASA Funds, State Transportation Improvement Program, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ) and Chapter 380 agreements can also be utilized to offer loans and grants for city funds or services at minimal cost, promoting economic development and stimulating business activity. These strategies will attract investments in areas that require redevelopment, fostering growth and building a strong foundation for the community.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Need to develop partnerships from the private sectors and apply for grants from local, state and federal agencies as much as possible. Infrastructure is very important because of Businesses, Housing and Parks. A strong job market is essential for economic growth because jobs attract residents, boost purchasing power for new and existing small, medium and large sized businesses. We need for the commercial property market to thrive so that the economy will grow??? Because of this, it is not just property taxes that we should be focused solely on. Also we need to make downtown a welcoming space for the locals and visitors.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am vetted in the community just almost like the other candidates. I stand alone by being the only candidate that is in the community all the time. To do what I can to help in the process, growth and healing of our community. I say healing because together since the pandemic, we are healing from the August 3rd killings, large payouts from the City being sued and we will never forget the contracts that would include the ones that were extended or ended with large payouts.