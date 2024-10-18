Cynthia Boyar Trejo, candidate for El Paso City Council District 4

Name: Cynthia Boyar Trejo

Age: 58

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Business Owner and nonprofit Founder/President

Relevant Experience: I am the owner of a training and consulting company that specializes in helping individuals and organizations reach their full potential through leadership development, executive coaching, and wellness programs. I am also the founder and president of a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved and underrepresented individuals with the support and resources needed to advance professionally.

I have over ten years of experience in the financial services industry and more than 25 years of experience in business, I have led initiatives that promote economic empowerment, business development, and workforce enhancement. My educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a minor in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix, as well as completion of the Franchise Management Certificate Program (FMCP) from the University of Texas at El Paso. I am also a Certified Executive Coach, Confidence Coach, and trained in Brené Brown's Dare to Lead methodology, alongside being a Fellow of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society. My community involvement includes serving on advisory boards for organizations like the Ysleta Young Women’s Leadership Academy and the El Paso Chamber. I am also a Leadership El Paso graduate, a Board Director for the El Paso Chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), where I lead the Women of ALPFA Program, and I have previously served as the President of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) for the El Paso/Las Cruces Chapter.

Personal: I am a dedicated advocate for the community, with a strong focus on advancing opportunities for underserved populations and improving the overall quality of life in El Paso. I’m a 3rd generation El Pasoan and NE resident and a graduate of Andress High School. I am committed to honesty, integrity, and transparency, as I believe these principles are vital for effective leadership and community trust.

My dad proudly served in the US Army and my mom dedicated her life in service to her family and caring for others. Both my parents were people of service and great role models. They lived to better the lives of others.

I believe in the power of service, rooted in action, I can either sit back and complain about what El Paso lacks, or I can step forward to help make a difference. I’m stepping forward to represent our community and fight for the issues, interests, and values that matter most.

Website: Cynthia4District4.com

Cynthia Boyar Trejo is running for El Paso City Council District 4. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on the City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

Creating meaningful change for El Pasoans requires collaboration and trust among City Council members. As a City Council member, work closely with others to ensure that the diverse needs of District 4 residents are represented. I will also work with the other council members to effectively address the diverse needs of El Paso. Open and respectful communication should be the core of our efforts, to tackle important issues like parking, rezoning, and other city-wide challenges and to create innovative, community-driven solutions that truly reflect the priorities and aspirations of our constituents.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

Partnering with federal, state, and local nonprofits is essential for developing a coordinated crisis management plan to respond effectively to migration surges. Ensuring the safety of our community is a top priority, but it is equally important to approach the migrant crisis with compassion, upholding the dignity and humanity of those affected.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

Transparency and community feedback are at the core of my commitment to public service. I will maintain an open-door policy, ensuring that residents can easily share their concerns and suggestions. To create engagement, I will hold monthly district meetings, both in the mornings and evenings to provide updates on local initiatives and gather feedback directly from the community. Additionally, I will ensure that updates are consistently shared on the city’s website, offering residents convenient access to information when needed.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center (MPC) has been a longstanding source of division due to delays, legal challenges, and differing opinions on its cost, location, and purpose. Now that it is returning to the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to decide whether to revoke or not revoke the remaining $128 million in the bond. My role as City Representative will be to honor their decision, act, and respond accordingly, with their best interest at heart.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

To improve streets, we should allocate increased funding toward improving our streets and strategically apply for state and federal transportation grants to tap into available funds to support large-scale infrastructure improvements without overburdening local taxpayers. Prioritizing street repairs based on safety will ensure that the most hazardous areas are addressed first, while public input can identify the streets that are in most need. By taking a proactive maintenance approach we can identify potential issues early to minimize the need for more costly, extensive repairs down the line. Additionally, we should explore durable and eco-friendly materials to expand our road's lifespan and reduce environmental impact.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

El Pasoans are facing significant challenges with rising housing costs, and I am committed to providing relief for homeowners. Economic development is a powerful tool for achieving this goal. By expanding the local tax base and increasing revenues through growth, we can reduce the tax burden without raising taxes. My focus will be on attracting new businesses and job creation, which will benefit our community economically. Additionally, I will advocate for increased exemptions for those on fixed incomes, ensuring they have the support they need to remain in their homes. I am also committed to holding the line on taxes to prevent further financial strain on families.

I am deeply rooted in my community, and I am committed to making a positive impact. I’m here to listen, to act, and to lead—because El Pasoans deserve leaders who will prioritize the needs of the people.

I am the best candidate for District 4 City Council because I am dedicated to economic development, driving community-driven solutions, and enhancing public safety. My experience in both the nonprofit and business sectors equips me with a strong understanding of fiscal responsibility, strategic problem-solving, and collaboration. I believe in transparent leadership and an open-door policy that values every voice. I am ready to bring fresh ideas and effective solutions to uplift Northeast El Paso and the entire community. As a leader with a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to inclusivity, I offer the innovative solutions our community needs. It's time for a fresh perspective, and I am ready to bring that to District 4 and El Paso.