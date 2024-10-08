Cassandra Hernandez, candidate for El Paso Mayor

Name: Cassandra Hernandez

Age: 37

Party: I do not subscribe to political labels. My loyalty is to El Paso’s future, though my voting record aligns with Democratic values. I’m running to represent all El Pasoans, not just one party or interest group.

Occupation: Full-time City Representative for District 3. As a dedicated public servant, I balance responsibilities as a mother of five while delivering for our community every day

Relevant Experience: With over 15 years of government service, I’ve held various roles including City Council Representative, Deputy Director of Workforce Solutions, and Director of Government Relations at the El Paso Chamber. I've also been the President of a Neighborhood Association, an adjunct instructor at El Paso Community College, and a city employee. I am not one to sit idle or give in to bureaucracy. I get things done—whether it’s advancing key infrastructure projects, improving public safety, or advocating for job growth. My record speaks for itself: real results, not empty promises.

Personal: As a mother of five, my life has been defined by sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment. Every personal challenge I’ve faced fuels my drive to create a better future for El Paso families like mine. I live the struggles I fight to solve. This is why I approach every issue with determination and empathy. From experiencing the challenges of living in affordable housing to overcoming the stigma of a youthful arrest, I have firsthand understanding of the issues. I’m relentless in my pursuit of a better future for El Paso’s youth and the underrepresented. For me, this isn’t just political theory—it’s about real people, their families, and our shared future.

Website: cassandraformayor.com

Cassandra Hernandez is running for El Paso Mayor. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

If elected, how will you collaborate differently with city representatives to create change for El Pasoans?

Leadership isn’t about titles; it’s about building trust and delivering results. Under my leadership, we will focus on shared goals and push El Paso forward. I won’t tolerate stagnation. We need a proactive approach on all city issues and must leverage each representative's skills. Results matter more than rhetoric.

El Paso continues to be at the center of the immigration crisis. What steps will you take to address the impact of the crisis on El Paso, if elected?

El Paso’s role in the immigration crisis requires compassion and strategy. I will focus on securing federal resources to safeguard our city’s interests while treating all individuals with dignity. I will champion sustainable solutions that balance immediate needs with long-term community impacts.

The city has a new Office of Climate and Sustainability. Are its goals going too far or not far enough?

El Paso must take bold steps to lead in climate action. While the newly established Office of Climate and Sustainability is a start, I will push for clean energy initiatives that benefit both our environment and our economy. The urgency of this moment demands leadership committed to innovation for future generations.

If elected, how will you make yourself available to constituents? Do you have any other plans to increase transparency?

Visibility and transparency are non-negotiable. As mayor, I will be present in every community—whether through town halls, live streams, or direct outreach. Regular forums where you can ask questions and get answers will become the norm. I’ve already built a foundation of transparency and will continue to strengthen it.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The Performing Arts Center must be more than just a building. It should be a cultural and economic driver for the city. If it doesn’t provide real value to El Pasoans, it won’t proceed. I will ensure that this and all city projects meet our highest standards and contribute meaningfully to our economic future.

What is your plan for the Duranguito area?

Duranguito is a vital part of El Paso’s history, and preserving its legacy is crucial. My vision is to integrate heritage with progress, creating a space that honors the past while contributing to the city’s economic vitality.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

I’ve seen firsthand how families are being priced out of their homes. This is unacceptable. My plan addresses immediate tax relief, affordable housing initiatives, and stronger protections against predatory practices. Housing is a fundamental right, and I will fight to ensure El Paso families can remain in their homes. It’s time to solve this housing crisis by updating the city’s housing plan and establishing a Housing Trust to effectively allocate resources.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the only candidate who has consistently delivered results for this city. My track record proves that I don’t just make promises—I fulfill them. With a lifetime of experience living and working in this community, I know what it takes to lead. I am committed to guiding El Paso into a new era of prosperity, with resilience, integrity, and the drive to take bold action. I humbly ask for your vote, because El Paso deserves a leader who will continue fighting for its future.