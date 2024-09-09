Nathan Small, candidate New Mexico State Rep. District 36

Name: Nathan Small

Age: 41

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Field Representative with the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance

Relevant Experience: I am a third-generation New Mexican from a family of teachers and ranchers. I have served Las Cruces, the East Mesa, and Doña Ana County in the State Legislature since 2016. Prior to that I served on the Las Cruces City Council. Since 2023, I’ve chaired the House Budget Committee.

Personal: My mother, a rancher’s daughter, taught adult education at two New Mexico state prisons and at several community colleges. I grew up in El Cerro Mission in a single-wide trailer with a communal well. I’m a husband, a horseman, and a lifelong outdoorsman.

Website: www.nathanpsmall.com

Nathan Small has served as State Rep. for New Mexico's 36th District since 2017. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

School safety is an issue top of mind for many New Mexicans. What policies will you work on to protect New Mexico students?

As a responsible gun owner myself, we must make the safe storage of guns at home a top priority. As Chair of the House Budget Committee, I also set aside over $100 million to hire police and sheriff's officers, and local law enforcement has used this funding to hire new officers. We’ve expanded funding for schools to secure their campuses, and will continue working to ensure our kids are safe at school.

Do you have any plans aimed at improving mental healthcare access in New Mexico?

We must continue investing in behavioral healthcare, including expanding the workforce, paying healthcare professionals competitive rates, and work with all partners, including federally qualified healthcare centers, to hire and keep new providers. We’ve invested over $200 million new dollars in our behavioral healthcare system. Now we must create more treatment beds and facilities focused on behavioral health and substance abuse programs to tackle the root causes of crime and homelessness.

What steps should the state take to address inflation?

One of the best ways for states to address inflation is through our budgeting and taxation policies. I helped to lead the fight to cut the personal income and gross receipts tax and eliminate the tax on Social Security. That puts real dollars in the pockets of working families and retirees. Increasing healthcare access while fighting to cut and control costs also helps New Mexicans, and investing in clean energy and energy grid stability will control energy costs.

Immigration continues to be a subject of debate for New Mexicans. How should the state respond to the crisis?

I believe our immigration system is broken. At the federal level, I support comprehensive immigration reform that improves border security and targets criminals, but also keeps families together.

As the cost of living rises, how will you help New Mexicans make ends meet?

The cost-of-living is outpacing wages and salaries. We must fight price-gouging to protect consumers and continue growing and diversifying Southern New Mexico's economy to bring long-term, better-paying jobs to our region. Expanding housing, lowering prescription drug and healthcare costs, and improving our infrastructure are all areas I’ve led budget investments in that help keep future costs down.

What changes, if any, would you like to make to New Mexico’s current abortion laws?

I took a stand to safeguard reproductive rights by voting to repeal New Mexico's outdated abortion ban. This helped keep abortion legal in the state, even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. We need to keep fighting to ensure that abortion remains safe and legal.

What is the most pressing need in District 36?

Housing, including infrastructure, healthcare, and public safety are all interconnected and together constitute the highest priorities in District 36. Expanding housing and the infrastructure, including water and wastewater, with quality, affordable healthcare and public safety ensure communities can grow and thrive.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

It’s an honor representing our community in the NM State House serving District 36. As your State Representative and Chair of the House Budget Committee we’ve been able to meaningfully transform our state. I've helped secure $100 million in the state budget to hire more police officers; sheriff's deputies, and other local law enforcement; stood strong to safeguard reproductive rights by voting to repeal New Mexico's outdated abortion ban; led the fight to cut the personal income and gross receipts tax, eliminate the tax on Social Security; and led bipartisan legislation to save billions of gallons of freshwater annually. There’s still so much more to do and I’m determined to continue working for all Doña Ana County residents.