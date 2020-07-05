StormTrack Weather: Triple digit heat remains in the forecast next several days

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- A couple more days with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly along and east of the Rio Grande.

After Tuesday, an upper high will strengthen right over the region and bring very hot temperatures to the Borderland.

Highs at or above 105 degrees look to be likely for the end of the week and continuing into the weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the latest changes in weather.