ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Winter storm expected to bring freezing rain, winds, cold temps.

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- An ABC-7 First Alert remains in place for major changes in the forecast as a strong cold front pushes through Monday evening.

Sunday afternoon was another warm day with afternoon highs remaining above average. Windy conditions are expected to remain in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday.

Major changes will impact the area Monday as a cold front moves in Monday afternoon. Chances for shower will remain at 30% Monday afternoon but chances will increase in the evening hours and temperatures will dip down to the lower 40s.

There will be a chance for rain, snow flurries, freezing rain and possibly sleet Monday night into Tuesday.

Expected highs for Tuesday afternoon are expected to be in the 30s to mid 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

This storm system will exit the area by Wednesday but afternoon highs will still be cool only reaching the mid 50s.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected to return by the weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack weather and traffic app to track changes in our forecast.