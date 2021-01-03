StormTrack Weather: Above average temperatures kick off the work week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Another day with above average temperatures in the borderland and those warm temperatures will stick around for a few more days.

The warmest day will be this Tuesday as breezy west winds push temperatures to near ten degrees above normal. Winds shift to the north on

Wednesday and bring cooler weather the second half of the week.

Our next chance of precipitation may arrive next weekend along

with continued cool temperatures.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.