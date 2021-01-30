StormTrack Weather: Quiet and warm weather expected the next several days

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The weekend started off with windy conditions that gradually calmed down by late afternoon. Calm winds are expected overnight into Sunday along with warmer temperatures.

A warming trend will take over the forecast with lower 70s expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our next weather system will approach the area Tuesday bringing moisture and windy conditions Wednesday. Storm chances will remain in the forecast for the beginning of the weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.