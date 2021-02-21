StormTrack Weather: Above average temperatures expected for start of the week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- A cold front dropped pushed though late Saturday bringing winds and cooler air. Sunday's afternoon highs dropped to a few degrees below average.

Temperature swings and occasionally breezy afternoons are expected to continue for the next several days.

Temperatures will warm up Monday with above normal temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy afternoons.

A cool front pushes through on Thursday knocking temperatures back down to near normal, with breezy conditions. Dry conditions will also remain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

