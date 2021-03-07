ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds expected this week with blowing dust and sand possible

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds this week.

The start of the week will bring very warm temperatures with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower 80s.

Warm temperatures will remain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.. Winds are expected to enter the area by Wednesday afternoon.

Gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph are expected. With these strong winds, blowing dust and sand could be an issue as well. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s Wednesday with winds expected to remain in the forecast Thursday.

