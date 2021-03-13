ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, blowing dust and sand expected to continue overnight into Sunday

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and blowing dust and sand this weekend.

Wind gusts of up to 45 - 50 mph are expected to remain in the forecast overnight Saturday into Sunday. This is a result of a cold front that has also dropped down afternoon highs.

Sunday will continue to be another windy day with gusts of up to 50 mph expected. East and north east El Paso will experience the strongest wind gusts yet again throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Winds will calm down for Monday, but will make a return Tuesday afternoon.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.