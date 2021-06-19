ABC-7: Father’s Day First Alert, plus rain on the way

Weather

We reached a high of 103 today at El Paso International Airport. Tomorrow, we could reach or break the record high of 108 in El Paso. Rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon, and last throughout the week. Winds will range anywhere from 10-20 mph over the next couple of days, however, outflow winds from thunderstorms could reach severe levels. If that is the case, you can count on the StormTrack Weather Team to keep you covered. Have a great Father's Day and stay cool!