ABC-7 First Alert: Potential for flooding as strong storms are expected to continue overnight

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for heavy rain expected overnight and for the next several days. These storms could cause local flooding in parts of town.

There is also the potential for some of these storms to become severe and produce hail and strong wind gusts.

Strongest storms are expected to develop after 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast throughout the weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.