ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding expected tonight

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issues an ABC-7 First Alert for heavy rainfall this evening.

Strongest storms are expected to develop after 7 p.m. Areas that are prone to flooding could see flooding with some of the storms.

Expect thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and the possibility fro hail with some of these storms.

Drier air will move in by Monday with just a slight chance for showers expected for the start of the week.

Seasonable temperatures will remain in the forecast with the return of storm chances by the end of the week into the weekend.

