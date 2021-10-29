ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Spooky sunny Halloween weekend

Happy Friday to you all! You made it, and now it's time to enjoy your Halloween weekend! Plenty of sunshine ahead but beware of flying witches, ghouls and ghosts! Saturday and Sunday are going to be some great costume wearing days. Send me your costume pics, I'd love to see them! Saturday we will have temps in the low 80s and then Sunday, your Halloween, we will top out in the upper 70s.

Winds will be hardly noticeable this weekend, and there are no rain chances in the foreseeable future. Alright, lets talk about when you take your kids out to Trick or Treat. That evening, temps will start off in the low 70s and the cool down to the low 60s by around 11. That being said, it might feel a little chilly for all of us desert heat loving people, so you'll want to have a jacket on hand in case you or your kids get cold. Other than that, you are good to go!

Monday into the next work week our temps will remain in the upper 70s, which is above our typical temperature this time of year (mid to low 70s). Hey...I'm not complaining! We will have a cold front that will move through our area over the next week, but its effects look to be minimal as of now. Happy Halloween!