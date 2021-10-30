ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Perfect as a pumpkin

Happy Halloweekend! What wicked, witchy, and wonderful weather will we be experiencing this weekend! It's going to be so so spooky! Haha ok, enough with the jokes. Both today and tomorrow, I am forecasting for low 80s and upper 70s across the region. That is 5-10 degrees above average this time of year!

When you take the kids out to go trick or treating, temperatures will start off in the mid to low 70s, and then cool to the low 60s as the night goes on. That being said you'll want to have some light jackets for you and the kids if you get cool easily.

Winds and rains are no concern this weekend or for the week ahead, so overall we will have a very pleasant week ahead. Once the new work week starts, it looks like we will have a slow cooling trend, and then a cold front that'll move through the area on Thursday. Enjoy your week, and try to spend some time outside...we all need to.