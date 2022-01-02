ABC-7 First Alert: Freezing Overnight

Good Sunday to you all, and Happy New Year! We are waking up to temperatures in the teens and mid 20s, and we won't make it out of the 40s today. Brrrrrr! Overnight tonight, we may reach even colder temperatures in the teens and low 20s for most, but I'm keeping the overnight low at 25 for El Paso, and 19 for Las Cruces.

Protect the 4 P's! Plants, pets, pipes, and most important people, including yourself. Protect your pipes with insulation or by opening cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate them. Protect yourself with warm clothing such as gloves, beanies and scarves. Lastly, bring your pets and plants inside!

Tomorrow we will reach the low 50s and then Tuesday, the low 60s. We'll keep the 60 degree temps through the entire next week with sunny skies and no chance for rain. Have a wonderful week!