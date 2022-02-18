ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Pleasant President’s Day weekend

Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week...finally. It's time for the holiday weekend, and we are expecting mostly calm conditions, as we warm up through the weekend. Our high on Saturday will be in the mid 60s and on Sunday, the low 70s. We are expecting a low-end breezy day on Sunday, with gusts around 20 mph.

Monday through Thursday, winds will be a factor. The winds will be coming from the WSW, SW, and W, which will cause blowing dust to move across the area. I'm not expecting it to be as bad as what we saw a few days ago with those 50 mph gusts, but it could still impact your driving on those days. Right now the winds look to be gusting around 25-30 mph, but if these numbers change, we will let you know.

Enjoy the long weekend and happy President's Day! You'll see me doing the weather this weekend as well...yay!