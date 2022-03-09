ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy tomorrow, cool, rainy Friday

Happy Hump Day to you all! Breezy days are typical around here, especially in the springtime. According to meteorologists and climatologists, we are in "meteorological spring" which begins on March 1st, and lasts through May. However, according to the spring solstice, the official start of spring isn't until March 20th. Regardless, we are expecting another day of breezy to windy conditions across the area on Thursday.

The winds won't be at First Alert level- we are forecasting the gusts to peak at 30-35 mph. We could see some patchy blowing dust across the area as well, but I don't think it will be thick dust like we have seen with previous weather events. Once Thursday wraps up, our next weather feature will be a back door cold front- one that comes from the east to the west. The cold front will bring our temperatures from the 70s on Thursday to the low 50s on Friday! It certainly will feel colder than the days prior.

As the front moves across the area, we are looking at some moisture to move across the area, with rain for the lowlands and snow low snow accumulations for the area mountains. Expect rain anytime from 8 in the morning to right around after lunchtime. Jackets for the cold temps and rain gear will be necessary on Friday. Stay safe yall!