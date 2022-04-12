ABC-7 First Alert: Weather-related Cancellations

Editor's Note: This article will be updated as reported com in.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - Gadsden ISD cancels after-school buses and bus-related activities. "Due to the high winds forecasted this afternoon to be as high as 60mph, Gadsden ISD has canceled after-school buses and any activity buses usually operating after-school trips."

EL PASO, Texas – Environmental Services Department - "The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department is suspending curbside collections of blue recycling bins scheduled for today, April 12, as a precaution due to the strong wind warning issued by the National Weather Service."

